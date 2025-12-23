Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj faces arrest in murder case after Bengaluru court denies anticipatory bail

He had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the history-sheeter's murder being probed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 14:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 14:09 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us