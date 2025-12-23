<p>Bengaluru: A special court for cases related to elected representatives on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in the Biklu Shiva murder case, dealing a major setback to the KR Puram legislator.</p><p>The special judge passed the order after hearing detailed arguments from both sides. He had heard extensive arguments in the morning and reserved its order.</p>.Five-member gang including two women arrested for honey-trapping, robbing Bengaluru techie.<p>Basavaraj now faces arrest. He had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the history-sheeter's murder being probed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). </p><p>Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Naik, representing the CID, said the court took note of the evidence and sequence of events placed before it. "The court thoroughly examined the materials and arguments presented by the prosecution and rejected the anticipatory bail plea," he stated. </p><p>The CID has intensified efforts to trace the MLA following the court’s order.</p>