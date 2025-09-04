<p>Hyderabad: An Air India Express flight bound for Bengaluru was cancelled on Thursday morning at Vijayawada airport after a bird hit the aircraft while it was taxing for takeoff.</p><p>The incident occurred when the aircraft, carrying passengers to Bengaluru, was preparing for departure on Thursday morning.</p><p>Gannavaram airport officials said that the bird struck the wing, prompting the pilot to immediately halt further procedures and bring the plane safely back to the bay. Passengers were made alternative arrangements including refunds to few of them. </p>.IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur after suspected bird hit.<p>Sources in the Gannavaram airport said that an eagle hit the plane’s nose while it was taxing for takeoff, prompting the airline to cancel the flight and arrange alternate travel for passengers. </p><p>"The aircraft assigned to operate the Vijayawada-Bengaluru flight experienced a suspected bird strike at Vijayawada airport, leading to the cancellation of the service. We regret the inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond the airline's control. All affected guests have been offered options, including complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund,” said Air India Express in a statement.</p>