Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

India's largest hydropower project operational after 20 years of work

The 250 MW unit of the project on Subansiri river at Gerukamukh situated along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border was virtually inaugurated from New Delhi by Union Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 17:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 17:01 IST
India NewsAssamArunachal Pradeshhydropower project

Follow us on :

Follow Us