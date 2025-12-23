<p>Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.</p><p>Based on a complaint, the CBI arrested the Superintendent, CGST Audit-1, Mumbai, red-handed. </p><p>CBI registered the case on Monday, on a written complaint from the director of a private company, alleging demand of illegal gratification by the accused Superintendent, CGST, Mumbai. The accused Superintendent CGST carried out an audit of the complainant's company on November 26, 2025. </p>.Uttar Pradesh cops take shoes as bribe.<p>It was alleged by the complainant that the accused had threatened to fabricate a tax demand of Rs 98 lakh against the private company and demanded Rs 20 lakh as bribe to "settle" the issue. </p><p>“After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept illegal gratification of Rs 17 lakh in exchange of reducing the alleged tax liability of the complainant's company. The part payment of bribe of Rs 5 lakh was demanded to be delivered on December 22, 2025. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 5 lakh, which was part payment of the bribe,” a CBI spokesperson said. </p><p>Searches were conducted by CBI at the residence of the accused at Mumbai which led to recovery of unaccounted and unexplained cash of Rs 18.30 lakh.</p><p>Deeds for purchase of a property worth Rs 40.315 lakh dated April 2025 and another property worth Rs 32.10 lakh dated June 2024 was found during the search. </p><p>“The searches were also conducted at the office of the accused public servant and digital evidence were seized regarding the audit report being prepared by him for the private company. The investigation is continuing,” the spokesperson said. </p>