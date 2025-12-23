Menu
CBI arrests CGST Superintendent for demanding and accepting bribe

It was alleged by the complainant that the accused had threatened to fabricate a tax demand of Rs 98 lakh against the private company and demanded Rs 20 lakh as bribe to 'settle' the issue.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 16:52 IST
