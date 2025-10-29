Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana witness heavy rains, strong winds

As Cyclone Montha made landfall near Narsapuram, the intensity of the winds and the sea’s turbulence increased, with waves crashing violently along the coast.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 12:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 12:50 IST
India NewsCycloneTelanganaAndhra PradeshHeavy Rains

Follow us on :

Follow Us