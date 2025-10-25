<p>Chennai: A well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on Saturday and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on October 27 and make landfall the next evening between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada in coastal Andhra Pradesh. Likely to be named as Montha, the cyclone will pack wind speeds of 90-100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph. </p><p>Under the influence of the weather system, several parts of Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 25 to October 29, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai said. </p><p>This is the first cyclone to be formed in the Bay of Bengal after the onset of the northeast monsoon, the lifeline of Tamil Nadu. At 8.30 am on Saturday, the RMC, said the system lay centred about 440 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 970 km east-southeast of Chennai, 990 km southeast of Kakinada, 970 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, and 1040 km south-southeast of Gopalpur.</p><p>“It is likely to move nearly West-northwestwards, intensify into a Deep Depression by October 26 and into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal by October 27 morning,” the RMC said in its weather bulletin. </p>.Tamil Nadu braces up for more rain as Cyclone is expected next week.<p>Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.</p><p>The RMC said squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Andhra Pradesh coast from October 25 which is likely to increase 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph from October 27 and gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from October 28. </p><p>Though the cyclone will make its landfall in Andhra Pradesh, several parts of Tamil Nadu like Villupuram and Chennai continued to get intense spells of rainfall on Saturday. Independent weather blogger K Srikanth said there is increasing convergence among weather models on this disturbance intensifying into a cyclonic storm and making landfall over Central AP coast early next week. </p><p>“Unless there is a significant shift in convection to the west, rainfall impact from Coastal TN may be marginal. Real time tracking will be the only way to judge possible rainfall impact over the next two to three days,” he added.</p>