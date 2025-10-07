Menu
'Didn’t know only Universities do it': 75-year-old man held for duping people with fake honorary doctorates

The complainant, a scholar, stated that he received a message from the accused through an instant messaging app inviting him to apply for the honorary doctorate.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 06:20 IST
