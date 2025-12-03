<p>Schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts will continue to remain closed on Wednesday amid heavy rainfall due to the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.</p><p>Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city on Wednesday due heavy rains. </p><p>The India Mereological Department on Tuesday said that a deep depression would bring intense rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu until Wednesday. It also warned against unnecessary travel in the region. </p><p>Further, citizens in low-lying areas have also been warned to remain alert as these areas are experiencing water stagnation. </p><p>Meanwhile, University of Madras has postponed all UG, PG and Professional Degree examinations that were to scheduled on Wednesday. </p><p>In a notice issued by Registrar Prof. Rita John, the university said the revised dates for the examination will be announced soon. </p><p><strong>Orange alert for Chennai</strong></p><p>The weather department has issued an orange alert on Wednesday for three districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. </p>