EC should invite Elon Musk to attempt hacking EVMs: Andhra BJP chief Purandeswari

According to the state BJP chief, despite "numerous opportunities provided by the Election Commission, no one has succeeded yet".

On June 15, Musk, a top global serial entrepreneur, called for the abolition of EVM in a post on the micro-blogging site X owned by him.

"We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high," said Musk.

However, this social media post by the PayPal co-founder gained traction in the world's most populous country, which just completed its mammoth federal election procedure deploying EVMs.