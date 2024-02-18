JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Four dead, 10 injured as truck hits tempo in Andhra's Amaravati

The tempo had 21 members of a cricket team from Amravati city and the accident took place at Shingnapur Phata in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka at around 7:30am, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said.
Last Updated 18 February 2024, 07:24 IST

Follow Us

Amravati: Four persons on their way to a cricket match died in Amravati in Maharashtra on Sunday morning when their tempo was hit by a truck, a police official said.

The tempo had 21 members of a cricket team from Amravati city and the accident took place at Shingnapur Phata in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka at around 7:30am, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said.

"Four persons died on the spot, while 10 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. The truck driver has been arrested." the SP said.

The tempo was on its way to Yavatmal for a cricket match when the incident occurred, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 February 2024, 07:24 IST)
AccidentRoad accidentAndhra PardeshAmaravati

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT