Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Met department predicts heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh for next four days

Last Updated 17 August 2023, 09:55 IST

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days from Thursday.

Rain is expected due to a north-south trough running from south interior Karnataka to Comorin area at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level, said an official from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre.

On Thursday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, said the official in a press release.

Likewise, heavy rain is expected in parts of NCAP and Yanam on Friday and Saturday, including thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of the same geographies.

For Sunday, the department predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of NCAP and Yanam.

(Published 17 August 2023, 09:55 IST)
