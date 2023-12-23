Political churn in Andhra Pradesh as Prashant Kishor meets Chandrababu Naidu

Kishor on Saturday flew to Vijayawada in a private jet accompanied by TDP scion, Nara Lokesh and other team members of STC. He straight away went to Naidu’s residence in Undavalli. Interestingly, the private jet belonged to Rithwik Green Power and Aviation Ltd linked to family members of BJP Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh.

Kishor and Naidu's meeting also generated a lot political heat. YSRCP’s social media handles were quick to peddle old statements of Naidu and Lokesh criticising Kishor in the past. In an instance, Naidu had called Prashant Kishor a "Bihar dacoit" doing politics in Andhra Pradesh.

“With an outdated material, any number of Prashant Kishors cannot bring life to TDP,” said irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu.

It is learnt that Naidu and Lokesh have been looking for a meeting with Kishor since sometime.

It is also learnt that Kishor may advise Robbin’s teams on taking up the strategies as the campaign for 2024 polls is expected to gain momentum and reach the crucial stage in the coming days.

Polls for Andhra Pradesh assembly will be held along with general elections. In the 2019 polls, Jagan’s YSRCP swept all the regions of Andhra Pradesh by bagging 151 of the 175 seats. TDP had witnessed its worst performance ever since the party was founded in the 1980s with just 23 seats.

“What is he (Prashant Kishor) going to do just months before the polls. Jagan never depends on strategists. No doubt IPAC had helped YSRCP in 2019 polls, but it's not like the party had come to power only due to Prashant Kishor and IPAC. We already have many systems in place including Gruha Saradhis and campaign strategies with our in-house teams and talents. IPAC teams will definitely compliment our efforts,” an YSRCP insider told DH.

In a press conference held at YSRCP office on Saturday, Minister Rambabu underscored the TDP's engagement with a political strategist they had previously criticised. “Prashant Kishor, who hails from Bihar, is a poll strategist-turned-politician, widely recognised for his role in shaping YSRCP electoral campaigns, is currently making headlines. Ironically, it is the same political party that had previously criticised and disparaged Kishor, referring to him as a 'Bihar dacoit'. Notably, it is the very individual, Chandrababu Naidu, who is now engaging in discussions with the strategist, trying to make notable shift in dynamics,” he said.

Minister Ambati Rambabu said that Naidu had previously attributed incidents such as Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's airport attack, YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder, and the creation of communal tensions to what he deemed as political gimmicks orchestrated by Prashant Kishor.