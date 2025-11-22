<p>Hubballi: Dharwad district police arrested a couple in connection with the Hyderabad investment fraud case on the Hubballi-Dharwad Bypass (NH-48) near Dharwad. The police also arrested three more people, who were in the car of the accused.</p><p>The arrested couple Satish Vuppalapati and Shilpa Banda were accused of duping a former union minister's son and others of Rs 23 crore, and they were arrested by Hyderabad police. Later, they escaped from Task Force police custody in Hyderabad.</p>.Case registered in Bengaluru over 'electoral fraud' in Mahadevapura assembly constituency.<p>Upon receiving the information from Hyderabad police that the absconding accused are on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass, alerted Dharwad police set up several checkposts, placed barricades and used highway patrolling vehicles to lay a trap. </p><p>Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya said, soon after receiving information, they alerted all their staff, who swung into action. Near Dharwad their staff successfully nabbed the accused couple and also three more persons, who accompanied them, and handed them over to Hyderabad police.</p>