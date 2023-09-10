Home
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

TDP calls for statewide bandh on September 11 to protest against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

A local court in Vijayawada remanded Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam on Sunday.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 15:33 IST

The Telugu Desam Party has called for a statewide bandh on Monday in protest against the arrest of its party chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with a misappropriation of government funds case.

In a statement, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu requested the party cadre, people, and civil society to participate in the agitation and make it a success. "The Telugu Desam Party has called for a statewide bandh tomorrow, Monday (September 11) in protest against the illegal arrest of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, atrocities on the party cadre, and vengeful politics," a press release from the party said.

He was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government, AP CID Chief N Sanjay said on Saturday.

(Published 10 September 2023, 15:33 IST)
India NewsTelugu Desam PartyTDPChandrababu NaiduBandh

