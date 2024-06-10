TDP leader allegedly murdered by YSRCP workers in Andhra Pradesh

In what could be seen as a politically motivated attack, TDP leader Gourinath Chowdary was allegedly murdered by YSRCP workers in Veldurthi Mandal, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, reports ANI news agency.
The incident occurred in Bommirreddipalle village. Forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the region.
The police have set up a picket in the village to prevent any further untoward incidents.
A case has been registered, and search operations are underway to trace out the accused.
(More to follow)
Published 10 June 2024, 11:02 IST