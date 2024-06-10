Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

TDP leader allegedly murdered by YSRCP workers in Andhra Pradesh

Forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the region.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 11:02 IST
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 11:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

In what could be seen as a politically motivated attack, TDP leader Gourinath Chowdary was allegedly murdered by YSRCP workers in Veldurthi Mandal, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, reports ANI news agency.

The incident occurred in Bommirreddipalle village. Forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the region.

The police have set up a picket in the village to prevent any further untoward incidents.

A case has been registered, and search operations are underway to trace out the accused.

(More to follow)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2024, 11:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsmurderYSRCPTDPAndha Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT