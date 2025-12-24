<p>Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind ecological and spiritual initiative, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tirumala-tirupati-devasthanams">Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams</a> (TTD) has announced a visionary project to cultivate sacred trees used in the making of Dhwajasthambhams - the holy flag masts that hold profound ritual and symbolic significance in Hindu temple tradition. </p><p>The proposed “Temple Trees” Plantation Project is aimed to establish dedicated plantations of Agama approved tree species to produce the timber required for Dwajasthambhams. </p><p>The initiative marks a major step towards preserving sacred traditions while promoting ecological sustainability and institutional self-reliance.</p><p>According to Agama Shastras, the Dwajasthambham installed on the principal axis between the Raja Gopuram and the Vimanam above the sanctum symbolises the eternal link between the earthly and divine realms. </p><p>More than an architectural feature, it stands as a beacon of faith and sanctity, and plays a central role during temple festivals such as the Brahmotsavams, when the deity’s celestial vehicle flag is ceremonially hoisted.</p>.Tirumala Laddu Row: TTD received ghee without milk for over 5 years, CBI's SIT finds.<p>Traditionally, the flag mast is crafted from a long, straight, and single piece of consecrated timber sourced from specific tree species, including Teak (Tectona grandis), Egisa or Indian Kino (Pterocarpus marsupium), and select Terminalia and Shorea species. </p><p>These trees, known for their strength and durability, are carefully nurtured and ritually sanctified before harvesting. Once shaped according to precise Agamic proportions, the mast is encased in metal usually brass or copper and, in premier temples such as Tirumala, further adorned with gold plating.</p><p>Recognising the sanctity and rarity of such sacred timber, the TTD’s new plantation project seeks to create sustainable, spiritually compliant source for producing Dwajasthambhams. About 100 acres of TTD-managed land will be allocated for cultivating these trees in a manner that is both organic and ritualistically reverent.</p><p>“The project will serve twin purposes of facilitating the ritual replacement of ageing Dwajasthambam in existing temples, and providing consecrated timber for new temples being established across India under TTD’s management. This will help maintain the Agamic purity and ritual integrity of temple architecture, while ensuring responsible stewardship of natural resources,” said TTD Chairman, BR Naidu.</p><p>With this initiative, TTD became the first temple institution in India to systematically grow its own sacred trees exclusively for Dwajasthambam construction. </p>