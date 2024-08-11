Home
Tungabhadra dam gate: Krishna river riparian inhabitants cautioned

Due to the snapping of a chain link, APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh said gate number 19 got washed away due to the intensity of floodwaters.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 August 2024, 07:18 IST

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Sunday cautioned people living along the banks of Krishna river to keep vigil, following the washing away of a Tungabhadra dam gate in Karnataka.

According to reports, the mishap occurred on Saturday night in Hospet.

“Nearly 35,000 cusecs of floodwaters flowed and a total of 48,000 cusecs will be discharged downstream. People in Kurnool district’s Kosiri, Mantralayam, Nandavaram and Kouthalam should exercise caution,” he said in a press release.

Further, the managing director advised Krishna river riparian inhabitants to avoid crossing canals and streams.

Published 11 August 2024, 07:18 IST
