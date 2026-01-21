Menu
Mob assaults, parades man with footwear garland, accusing him of religious conversion in Odisha

According to the complaint, a group of 15 to 20 people armed with bamboo sticks attacked the victim, a Christian, in his house around 11 am when he was praying.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 17:04 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 17:04 IST
