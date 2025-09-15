<p>Hyderabad: In response to 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Centre requesting comprehensive support for exporters and aquaculture companies in the state.</p><p><br>His requests include a 240-day moratorium on loan and interest repayments, interest subsidies, and a temporary waiver of the 5 per cent GST on frozen shrimp. </p>.World's diamond hub Surat struggles as US Tariffs dim India’s $32B gem industry .<p>To promote the domestic market for marine products, Naidu has requested a Rs 100 crore corpus fund and the establishment of cold storage facilities and hygienic fish and seafood markets.</p><p>The state government has expressed readiness to establish the Andhra Pradesh Shrimp Producers Coordination Committee to facilitate direct farmer-to-market supply chains. Naidu has appealed to the Centre to support aquaculture farmers in Andhra Pradesh who are facing severe distress due to the US-imposed tariffs. </p><p>He has urged the Union Government to take decisive action at the national level to protect aqua farmers from losses and requested measures to increase domestic consumption of aquaculture products.</p><p>To this end, he has written separate letters to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Fisheries Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh. The Chief Minister highlighted that aquaculture farmers and families dependent on the sector in Andhra Pradesh are facing significant hardships.</p><p>Andhra Pradesh accounts for 80 per cent of the country's shrimp exports and 34 per cent of marine exports, with annual exports valued at approximately Rs 21,246 crore. About 2.5 lakh aquaculture farmer families and 30 lakh people dependent on allied sectors are experiencing difficulties. </p><p>Naidu emphasised that US tariffs have had the most severe impact on shrimp exports, with estimated losses of Rs 25,000 crore and approximately 50 per cent of export orders being canceled. Nearly Rs 600 crore in additional tariff burden has affected about 2,000 containers being exported.</p>.Gold and silver rise amid tariffs and turbulence.<p>The chief minister noted that the State Government has already initiated relief measures — for example, after discussions with feed producers, aqua feed MRPs have been reduced by ₹9 per kg, and subsidised supply of transformers is also being considered.</p><p>In addition, he urged the Centre to focus on diversifying export markets beyond the US. He suggested entering into Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the European Union, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Russia to boost exports. The CM also sought interim financial support for exporters, clarity on tariff/tax relief schemes, and noted that exporters were ready to supply seafood to the EU.<br><br>He stressed the need to expand the domestic aqua market. He requested a Rs 100 crore corpus fund, establishment of cold storages, hygienic fish and seafood markets, and said that the State Government is ready to set up the Andhra Pradesh Shrimp Producers Coordination Committee to facilitate direct farmer-to-market supply chains.<br></p><p>He also called for awareness campaigns to promote seafood consumption, pointing out that aqua products are rich in protein and highly nutritious. At present, per capita seafood consumption in India is only 12–13 kg per year, compared to the global average of 20–30 kg. Increasing seafood consumption would not only improve public health but also provide crucial support to aqua farmers, Naidu said.<br><br>To improve transportation, he requested the Centre to run dedicated trains for shipping aqua products from South India to various parts of the country. He also urged that fishermen be provided one-time top-up loans of Rs 1 lakh under Kisan Credit Cards, and that processing, packaging, and cold-chain facilities be strengthened through FIDF to enhance competitiveness in new markets.<br><br>Naidu also requested that regional offices of research institutions such as ICAR-CIBA and ICAR-NBFGR be established in Andhra Pradesh.</p>