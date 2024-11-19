Home
Welcome Tirupati board's decision to allow only Hindus to serve at temple: Union minister G Kishan Reddy

The minister also welcomed the TTD’s decision to procure superior quality of ghee for ‘laddu’ preparations and said the mistakes done by the erstwhile temple committee should be rectified.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 14:04 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 14:04 IST
India NewsHindusG Kishan ReddyTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsTirupatigheeladdoos

