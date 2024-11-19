Welcome Tirupati board's decision to allow only Hindus to serve at temple: Union minister G Kishan Reddy

<p>New Delhi: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday welcomed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ decision to allow only Hindus to serve at the Lord Venkateshwar shrine and said non-Hindu employees should be deployed at other places in Andhra Pradesh.</p>.<p>In its first meeting, newly formed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board on Monday reportedly passed a resolution that only Hindus will be allowed to serve at the temple and non-Hindu employees recruited by it will either be offered voluntary retirement or be asked to opt for transfer to other government departments.</p>.Tirumala temple board to write to Andhra govt seeking removal of non-Hindu staff.<p>The board also resolved to write a letter to the Andhra Pradesh government for taking an appropriate decision on its non-Hindu employees, it said in a statement on Monday.</p>.<p>“I welcome the TTD board’s decision. In its first effort to bring reforms, the board has decided that those who work near Lord Venkateswara Swamy should be Hindus only. Non-Hindus should not be there,” Reddy told reporters on the sidelines of an event here when asked for comment.</p>.<p>Non-Hindu employees will be transferred to other locations, he said.</p>.<p>The minister also welcomed the TTD’s decision to procure superior quality of ghee for ‘laddu’ preparations and said the mistakes done by the erstwhile temple committee should be rectified.</p>.<p>“In the coming days, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams should be a prominent spiritual centre of India. It is being developed like the Vatican city,” he added. </p>