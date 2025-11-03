Menu
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh arrested in spurious liquor case

Ramesh and his younger brother Jogi Ramu were arrested by the Excise department officials on Sunday morning and were produced before a local court later.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 08:02 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 08:02 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshYSRCP

