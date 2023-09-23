Apologise or face action for spreading canards: RSS to DMK

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday warned of legal action against the IT wing of DMK if it didn’t apologise for spreading “malicious misinformation” against it and connecting the organisation with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a statement, S Rajendran, South India Secretary, RSS, also took objection to the DMK terming the outfit as an “extremist organisation” and condemned its actions. Rajendran recalled the contributions of the RSS in “nation building” and how the J L Kapoor Commission absolved the organisation of any role in the assassination of Gandhi.

“But Congress leaders continued to spread canards against RSS by linking it with Gandhi’s assassination. In the past, leaders like Rahul Gandhi had to backtrack on their statements. Sitaram Kesari and Arjun Singh had to apologise publicly,” the statement said.

The DMK, Rajendran said, is now going to the town yet again with the “oft-repeated lie” and that the actions of the IT wing, which functions under T R B Raaja who is a minister sworn under the Constitution of India, is “unacceptable.”