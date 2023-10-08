Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

Man gets life term for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

The court awarded him 20 years of imprisonment for committing the same offence on the 13-year-old girl, when he was out on bail.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 10:46 IST

Follow Us

A special POCSO court in Arunachal Pradesh has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and impregnating his minor stepdaughter.

The court in East Siang district also awarded him 20 years of imprisonment for committing the same offence on the 13-year-old girl, when he was out on bail.

The case dates back to March 23 last year, when a written complaint was lodged at Jenging Police Station in Upper Siang by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).

Subsequently, the Jenging Police launched an investigation and nabbed him.

The accused was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a lawyer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 October 2023, 10:46 IST)
India NewsCrimeArunachal PradeshLife sentence

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT