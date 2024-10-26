NSCN(K-YA) cadre shot dead by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh

<p>Itanagar: An NSCN (Khaplang Yung Aung) cadre was shot dead by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, a defence official said.</p>.<p>Acting on specific information about the movement of NSCN (K-YA) cadres in the area, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on Friday, Defense PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said.</p>.<p>During the search operation, the security forces came into contact with the cadre, who fired upon the Assam Rifles patrol team, he said.</p>.<p>The Assam Rifles troops retaliated and in the exchange of fire, one cadre of the NSCN (K-YA) was killed.</p>.<p>One pistol was recovered from the site, Lt Col Shukla added.</p>