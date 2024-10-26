Home
NSCN(K-YA) cadre shot dead by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh

Acting on specific information about the movement of NSCN (K-YA) cadres in the area, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on Friday, Defense PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said.
26 October 2024

