Three new Arunachal air routes to become operational in October: Scindia

Inaugurating the newly-developed infrastructure at the Tezu Airport in Lohit district of the northeastern state, Scindia said that under the Centre's UDAN-5 scheme, new flight services would begin between Itanagar and New Delhi from Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, besides a service between Itanagar and Jorhat in Assam and between Ruksin in East Siang district and Itanagar.