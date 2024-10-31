Want to take it beyond disengagement with China: Rajnath Singh after virtually inaugurating the museum at Tawang

<p>Guwahati, DHNS: Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> on Thursday said India's efforts would be to take the ties with China beyond disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but "for that, we will have to wait a little longer." </p><p>Singh said this after virtually inaugurating the statue of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sardar-vallabhbhai-patel">Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel</a> and a "Museum of Valour" at Tawang in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/arunachal-pradesh-india">Arunachal Pradesh</a>, a district sharing the border with China. Singh virtually addressed the jawans from the army's 4 Corps Headquarters at Tezpur in Assam as his plan to do so in Tawang had to be cancelled due to inclement weather. </p><p>"India and China have been holding talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC. As a result of the talks, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security. The consensus includes the rights of patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. Based on this consensus, the process of disengagement is almost complete. Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement; but for that, we will have to wait a little longer,” Singh said. </p>.Arunachal Pradesh home to 36 snow leopards, reveals survey.<p>The museum was named after Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khathing, who had led an expedition in 1951 to establish Indian administration in Tawang. </p>.<p>Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen (retd) KT Parnaik, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, beside others attended the event at Tawang, said a statement issued by the Defence Minister on Thursday.</p><p>The events coincided with the celebration of ‘Deepavali’ as well as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ which is celebrated on October 31 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.</p><p>The event is significant given China's repeated claims over Arunachal Pradesh and objections to the visit by Indian Ministers and top officials to Tawang. India, however, rejected China's claims and asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is part and parcel of India.</p><p><strong>Valour on the border</strong></p><p>Addressing the jawans at Tezpur on Wednesday evening, Singh said the disengagement agreement could be signed due to the discipline and valour of the Indian forces along the border with China. </p><p>Singh paid glowing tributes to Sardar Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India, acknowledging his instrumental role in unifying over 560 princely states post-independence, a feat that stands as a testament to his indomitable resolve and commitment to a unified India. “This statue ‘Desh Ka Vallabh’ will inspire people reminding them of the strength in unity and the unwavering spirit required to build a nation as diverse as ours,” he said.</p><p>Raksha Mantri also paid homage to Major Bob Khathing, an extraordinary figure who made invaluable contributions to the Northeast region and national security. “Major Khathing not only led the peaceful integration of Tawang into India but also established essential military and security frameworks, including the Sashastra Seema Bal, Nagaland Armed Police, and the Naga Regiment. The ‘Museum of Valour’ now stands as a tribute to his bravery and foresight, inspiring generations to come,” said a statement quoting the Defence Minister.</p>