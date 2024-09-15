Arvind Kejriwal resignation: A bold act of courage or move to revive his fading anti-corruption image?

New Delhi: Depending on where one stands on the political divide, Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement on resigning as Delhi Chief Minister will be seen as an act of valiance or as a tactical move to boost the declining aura of an anti-corruption hero enmeshed in a graft case.

Kejriwal had resisted calls for resignation for the past six months while in jail, citing a “conspiracy” to break AAP and his government but it would appear intriguing that he chose to step down when the 56-year-old leader got regular bail and when it was only five months to go for Assembly polls.

He also does not want the momentum, if any, he accrues from the new plank to wither away and wants the Assembly polls to be advanced to November, three months before schedule. He has not given any reason for doing so except for getting the “certificate of honesty” at the earliest.