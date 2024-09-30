Home
Asha Bhosle alerts fans about fake TikTok account

Bhosle celebrated her 91st birthday on September 8.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 10:07 IST

Asha Bhosle's Instagram story warning fans about the TikTok account

Credit: Instagram/asha.bhosle

Published 30 September 2024, 10:07 IST
