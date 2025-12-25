<p>On Christmas eve, US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has asked CBS to to put Stephen Colbert "on sleep". </p><p>In July this year, CBS cancelled <em>The Late Show With Stephen Colbert</em>, citing financial concerns. Colbert has hosted <em>The Late Show</em> since 2015 and it is scheduled to end in May 2026. </p><p>CBS executives said in a statement that the cancellation was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late nigh</p><p>Now Trump took to his Truth Social account and wrote, "Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck, with no talent or anything else necessary for show business success."</p><p>Further he stated that Colbert is "running on hatred and fumes". </p>.<p>"Now after being terminated by CBS, but left out to dry, he has actually gotten worse, along with his non existent ratings. Stephen is running on hatred and fumes - A dead man walking! CBS should, "put him to sleep," NOW, it is the humanitarian thing to do!" he wrote. </p><p>In another post Trump wrote, "If Network NEWSCASTS, and their Late Night Shows, are almost 100% Negative to President Donald J. Trump, MAGA, and the Republican Party, shouldn't their very valuable Broadcast Licenses be terminated? I say, YES!"</p>.<p>Trump had sued CBS parent company Paramount over an interview broadcast in October, alleging the network deceptively edited an interview that aired on its <em>60 Minutes</em> news program with then-vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris to "tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party" in the election.</p><p>CBS aired two versions of the Harris interview in which she appears to give different answers to the same question about the Israel-Hamas war, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Texas.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>