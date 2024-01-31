Assam CM meets Gadkari; discusses Guwahati Ring Road among other infrastructure projects

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here and discussed upcoming infrastructure projects, including the Guwahati Ring Road, in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

During the meeting that took place on Tuesday night, the chief minister stressed the importance of the infra projects for enhancing Assam's connectivity with other states of the Northeast region and the rest of the country, the release said.

The meeting assumes significance as it pertains to all-out efforts to improve road connectivity in the region, vital for ushering in rapid economic growth and regional integration, it said.