Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

5 people arrested as police bust fake currency racket in Guwahati

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the police raided a house in Dakhingaon in Hatigaon police station area, and arrested five people, officials said.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 09:25 IST

Follow Us

Guwahati: Five people were arrested in Guwahati on Saturday as police busted a racket that allegedly dealt in fake currency notes, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the police raided a house in Dakhingaon in Hatigaon police station area, and arrested five people, they said.

In the raid, the STF seized 26 counterfeit notes of Rs 500, coloured papers used in making fake notes and two bottles of chemicals, among others, they added.

Those arrested were identified as Nizam Ali, Hafizur Rahman, Abdul Rajak, Munindra Hazarika and Atikur Rahman, officials said.

A case was registered, and an investigation was underway, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 October 2023, 09:25 IST)
India NewsAssamCrimeFake Currency

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT