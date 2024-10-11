Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

5 undertrial prisoners escape from Assam jail, search on

The inmates broke the iron grille of their cell and then used bed sheets, blankets and lungis to make a rope and climbed down from the 20-feet-high boundary wall of the jail, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 09:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 09:00 IST
India NewsAssamjail

Follow us on :

Follow Us