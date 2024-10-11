5 undertrial prisoners escape from Assam jail, search on

<p>Morigaon: Five undertrial prisoners escaped from the Morigaon District Jail in Assam in the early hours of Friday, officials said.</p>.<p>Morigaon's District Commissioner Devashish Sharma told <em>PTI</em> that the jailbreak took place between 1 am and 2 am.</p>.<p>"All the five undertrials were accused of cases filed under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. They were arrested from Morigaon and Sonitpur districts," he said.</p>.<p>The inmates broke the iron grille of their cell and then used bed sheets, blankets and lungis to make a rope and climbed down from the 20-feet-high boundary wall of the jail, another official said.</p>.Leopard beaten to death by villagers after attack on man in Udaipur.<p>A search is underway to arrest them, he said.</p>.<p>Sharma said a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident.</p>.<p>The inquiry will also look into if there were any lapses on the part of the jail security personnel, he said.</p>.<p>"Of the five persons, three were arrested for cases registered at the Laharighat police station, and one each from Moirabari and Tezpur police station areas," he added. </p>