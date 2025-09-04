Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Terror funding case: Supreme Court refuses to grant interim bail to separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah

The high court had also rejected Shah's alternate prayer seeking "house arrest" given the serious nature of charges.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 09:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 09:10 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmirShabir Shah

Follow us on :

Follow Us