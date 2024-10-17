8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derails in Assam, none injured

<p>Guwahati: At least eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express were derailed near Dibalong station under Lumding railway division in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> on Thursday resulting in a disruption of railway service in the route.</p><p>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there was no injury to passengers and the state government is working with the railways to assist the passengers. The train left Agartala in the morning and the incident took place around 3.55 pm.</p>.South Western Railway cancels several trains due to waterlogging over tracks.<p>Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma told <em>DH</em> that a high level inquiry has been ordered to identify the exact cause of the mishap. He said senior officials from the NFR headquarters at Maligaon in Guwahati left for the accident site to take stock of the situation. Helpline numbers have been opened to assist the passengers and their families. </p><p>A statement issued by Sharma said train services on the Lumding-Badarpur single line section were suspended due to the derailment. </p><p>Several trains connecting Agartala with the rest of the country have been cancelled or rescheduled owing to the mishap, he said.</p>