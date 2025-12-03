<h2>Sanchar Saathi app row | Govt rolls back mandatory pre-installation on mobile phones</h2>.<p>The government on Wednesday rolled back an order which mandated the pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app on mobile phones.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sanchar-saathi-app-row-govt-rolls-back-mandatory-pre-installation-on-mobile-phones-3818344">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Over 70 IndiGo flights cancelled, 700 delayed including those at Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai</h2>.<p>India's largest airline IndiGo said on Wednesday that it has faced delays and cancellations in recent days due to technology issues, airport congestion and what it termed "operational requirements".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/over-70-indigo-flights-cancelled-700-delayed-including-those-at-bengaluru-delhi-and-mumbai-3818475">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No discussion, framework for caste census': Rahul accuses Modi govt of openly betraying country's 'bahujans'</h2>.<p>Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Modi government was "openly betraying" the country's "Bahujans" by having "no concrete framework, no time-bound plan, no discussion in Parliament and no dialogue with the public" on the caste census.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/open-betrayal-of-countrys-bahujans-rahul-gandhi-accuses-pm-modi-on-caste-census-negligence-3818446">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Watch | Congress leader shares AI video of PM Modi carrying tea; BJP hits back</h2>.<p>Congress leader Ragini Nayak shared an AI video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi selling tea, referring to him being a tea seller before entering politics.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/watch-congress-leader-shares-ai-video-of-pm-modi-carrying-tea-bjp-hits-back-3818103">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Nothing political about it': D K Shivakumar on Delhi visit a day after breakfast meet with Siddaramaiah</h2>.<p>With the power tussle talks in Karnataka continuing, notwithstanding the show of "unity" by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar after two breakfast meetings, the former left for Delhi on Wednesday to "attend a wedding".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/nothing-political-about-it-d-k-shivakumar-on-delhi-visit-a-day-after-breakfast-meet-with-siddaramaiah-3818380">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka renames Raj Bhavan to 'Lok Bhavan' following Ministry of Home Affairs' directions</h2>.<p>The Raj Bhavan in Karnataka has been officially renamed as 'Lok Bhavan, Karnataka' as part of a nationwide initiative to shed colonial-era titles, a notification issued on Wednesday said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-renames-raj-bhavan-to-lok-bhavan-following-ministry-of-home-affairs-directions-3818315">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Calcutta High Court's sets aside order terminating appointment of 32,000 primary teachers</h2>.<p>The court maintained that the termination of employment after nine years would have a great adverse impact on the primary teachers and their families.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/calcutta-high-courts-sets-aside-order-terminating-appointment-of-32000-primary-teachers-3818368">Read more</a><br></p>.<h2>Haryana man fails to pay Rs 1 crore for auctioned vehicle number HR88B8888; minister orders income check</h2>.<p>Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday directed officials to check a man's income and paying capacity who bid a whopping Rs 1.17 crore for a fancy vehicle number but failed to pay up by the deadline.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana/haryana-man-fails-to-pay-rs-1-crore-for-auctioned-vehicle-number-hr88b8888-minister-orders-income-check-3818425">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rupee breaches 90/dollar for first time; falls 25 paise to close at all-time low of 90.21</h2>.<p>The rupee breached the 90-a-dollar level for the first time to settle at a fresh all-time low of 90.21 (provisional) on Wednesday, down 25 paise from its previous close, amid sustained foreign fund outflows and higher crude oil prices.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-breaches-90dollar-for-first-time-falls-25-paise-to-close-at-all-time-low-of-9021-3818405">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India vs South Africa: Yet another feather in Virat Kohli's cap as he registers record 53rd ton in ODIs</h2>.<p>Star Indian batter Virat Kohli notched up his 53rd ODI hundred - the most by any batter batter in this format - during the second match of the three-match series against South Africa in Raipur on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-south-africa-yet-another-feather-in-virat-kohlis-cap-as-he-registers-record-53rd-ton-in-odis-3818428">Read more</a></p>