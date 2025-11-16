Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in London to bring back the sacred Vrindavani Vastra for 2027 exhibition

Vrindavani Vastra was woven under the guidance of neo-vaishnavite saint and scholar, Srimanta Sankardeva in the 16th Century in Assam, that depicts childhood of Lord Krishna in Vrindavan.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 16:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 16:21 IST
IndiaLondonHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam News

Follow us on :

Follow Us