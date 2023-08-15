Assam mulling full withdrawal of AFSPA by year-end, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

'I want to assure the people of Assam that by the end of this year, we will take fruitful steps to withdraw the AFSPA from every district of Assam. That will be an 'amritmoy' time for Assam's history and we are eagerly waiting for that day,' CM Sarma said.