JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam to file FIR against schools over irregularities in giving school uniforms

Sarma told the Assam Assembly that the government will start taking action after the Lok Sabha elections as there are allegations of anomalies in school uniforms across the state.
Last Updated 08 February 2024, 08:33 IST

Follow Us

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government will file police cases against those responsible for irregularities in giving school uniforms to students.

Sarma told the Assam Assembly during the Question Hour that the government will start taking action after the Lok Sabha elections as there are allegations of anomalies in school uniforms across the state.

"We give funds for giving school uniforms to students free of cost. However, when I visit different places, I find that uniforms in some schools are of good quality and some are not," he added.

Sarma said that while some school management utilise the funds in a proper way, but some are not doing so.

"Our aim this year is to provide good quality uniforms to every student of Assam. I request all MLAs to visit the schools in their areas and put a grade against the uniforms in the schools. If any school gets a 'C' grade, please inform us. We will take action then," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government will take it as a mission to rectify the system and will provide good quality uniforms along with hygienic mid-day meals to the students.

"This time, we will file FIRs against the irregularities and those involved in it. We will start taking action after Lok Sabha elections," he added.

The issue was raised by AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam when BJP legislator Dharmeswar Konwar asked a question regarding irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 February 2024, 08:33 IST)
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaLok Sabha electionsQuestion Hour

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT