Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam's Shiksha Setu app receives e-governance award

Assam Samagra Siksha Mission Director Om Prakash and Executive Director Sanjoy Dutta received the award at the National Conference on e-Governance 2024 in Mumbai on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 September 2024, 09:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Guwahati: The Assam government's ‘Shiksha Setu Axom’ mobile application was awarded in the gold category for excellence in e-governance by the Centre's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Assam Samagra Siksha Mission Director Om Prakash and Executive Director Sanjoy Dutta received the award at the National Conference on e-Governance 2024 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The conference was organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievance, an official release said on Wednesday.

The app's use of technology to enhance real-time monitoring and attendance management is setting a new standard for educational governance, the release said.

The department gave away nine gold, six silver and one jury awards in the e-Governance sector.

The 'Shiksha Setu Axom' app, with 4.9 million users, captures real-time, geo-fenced attendance of teachers, students and non-teaching staff.

This AI-based attendance eliminates proxy attendance and ghost students, ensures timely teacher attendance, monitors prolonged student absence, predicts potential dropouts and re-engages students, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2024, 09:19 IST
e-governanceAssam News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT