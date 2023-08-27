BJP leader suicide case in Assam turns into 'cash-for-job-scam'

When asked about involvement of so many party functionaries, BJP senior spokesperson Rupam Goswami told PTI, "The law will take its own course. The party will not interfere in any legal and investigation matters."

Women leaders from opposition Congress on August 24 had met Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and demanded strict punishment against the guilty involved in the scam leading to the suicide of the BJP leader.

In a memorandum, the opposition party had alleged that the circumstances leading to the suicide of Tahbildar exposed a "ring of corruption" in the present BJP-led Assam government.