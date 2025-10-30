Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Congress against Assam's development, wants youths to join militancy, alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The CM said on Wednesday, 'I think Priyank Kharge, (state Congress president) Gaurav Gogoi and the entire Congress ecosystem do not want Assam's development.'
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 04:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 04:58 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us