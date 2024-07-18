Congress to contest 2026 Assam assembly polls as part of 16-party united opposition: Bhupen Kumar Borah

“It is certain that we will fight the 2026 state elections together with the united opposition forum. But that does not mean that the parties will sit idle. All parties will keep on working to expand their organisational base, and there is no harm in it,’ he told reporters here.

Borah also asserted that being part of a forum does not imply equal distribution of seats in any election.

Members of the grouping are given seats as per their strength, background and history of the constituencies, he said.