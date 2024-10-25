Delhi-Shillong SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport following hoax bomb threat

<p>Guwahati: A Delhi-Shillong SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at the LGBI airport in Guwahati on Friday following a bomb threat received via email.</p><p>The pilots of the airport diverted the flight to Guwahati and made the emergency landing after the information about the bomb threat email was shared. The plane was taken to a safe place and all 75 passengers were deboarded before the security forces carried out a thorough friksing of the plane and the luggages.</p>.SpiceJet settles $4.5 million dispute with SES for $2 million.<p>"It turned out to be a hoax email. But all security measures were taken as per the protocol for safety of the passengers," a source in the LGBI airport said. </p><p>The incident, however, created panic among the passengers. </p><p>The incident took place amid similar bomb threats received by several airlines across the country in the past few days. </p>