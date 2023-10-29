JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Drugs worth over Rs 5 crore coming from Manipur seized in Assam, 1 arrested

When contacted, a senior Assam Police official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be nearly Rs 5.1 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 08:27 IST

Follow Us

Guwahati: Heroin worth more than Rs 5 crore was seized while being transported from Manipur in Karbi Anglong district of Assam and one person was arrested, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle at the Lahorijan outpost area on Saturday night.

"After a thorough search of the vehicle, we recovered a huge quantity of drugs, and arrested one peddler, who hails from Manipur," Superintendent of Police Sanjib Kumar Saikia told PTI.

Hailing the police operation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X said that the police recovered 50 soap boxes, containing 637.28 grams of heroin.

When contacted, a senior Assam Police official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be nearly Rs 5.1 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 October 2023, 08:27 IST)
India NewsManipurCrimeDrugsAsaam

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT