<p>Guwahati: Acclaimed flautist Deepak Sarma died at a hospital in Chennai on Monday after suffering from liver disease for a prolonged period, his family said. He was 57.</p><p>The renowned musician was battling chronic liver disease for the past few years and went to Chennai last month for advanced treatment.</p><p>The news of his demise has cast a deep pall of sorrow across Assam's cultural fraternity.</p><p>Sarma was a disciple of the legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.</p><p>He had collaborated with some of Assam's greatest cultural icons, including Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.</p><p>Sarma has performed not only in India, but also across the world. He has also been part of several Hindi and regional films.</p><p>Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed deep sorrow over Sarma's death.</p><p>"Assam has lost a distinguished musician, whose contribution to Indian classical music, particularly in popularising the flute on global platforms, will be remembered for generations," he added.</p><p>Sarma's soulful renditions and dedication to the art of music have left an indelible mark on the cultural heritage of the state and the nation, Acharya said.</p><p>"His demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music," he added.</p><p>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was deeply anguished to learn about the untimely demise of the eminent flautist.</p><p>The CM said the flautist has contributed immensely towards Assamese music and popularised flute as a musical instrument.</p><p>"My sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti," he added.</p>