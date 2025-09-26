Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Family of indigenous Assam Muslim woman, who was 'pushed back' into Bangladesh, awaits her return

Assam government recognised her community as indigenous in 2022; organisations representing indigenous Muslims seek her return
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 13:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 13:44 IST
India NewsAssamBangladeshAssam AccordIndigenous communityAssam News

Follow us on :

Follow Us