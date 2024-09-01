'Miya Bihu' singer arrested; won't tolerate attempt to transform our Bihu songs: Assam CM Himanta

Guwahati: A Bengali Muslim Youtube singer was arrested in western Assma's Dhubri district on Saturday for allegedly distorting a Bihu song, prompting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to issue a warning.
The singer, Altaf Hussain, 31, was arrested by police in Gauripur and was remanded to judicial custody on Sunday. Hussain, a resident of Boraibari village, who also works in a private telecom company, was arrested following a complaint lodged at Abhayapuri police station by a local youth. The case was referred to Gauripura and Hussain was subsequently arrested.
Altaf's lawyer, Adam Ali told DH on Sunday that he was booked under Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 299 (deliberate attempt to insult a religion or religious feelings) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "The complainant sought police action stating that Altaf's song was targeted at disrespecting the Bihu song. So he was arrested based on the complaint. We will soon file a petition seeking his bail," Ali said.
Lyrics of the song in Bengali bears resemblance to a Bangladeshi protest song, Desh ta tomar baper naki? (this this country owned by your father?). The song has drown criticism as it was shared amid a backlash against the "miyas" follwing alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl allegedly by two Muslim youths in central Assam's Nagaon district.
Many in Assam, including workers of ruling BJP, refers to the Bengali speaking Muslims as miyas and considers them as a threat to the culture and language of the Assamese community.
In a video, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday night said Hussain was arrested for trying to promote 'Miya Bihu'. "He was arrested for trying to preset our lifeline Bihu in a different way. To integrate well into society, one must respect its core characteristics. If anyone promotes our civilisation, traditions, or cultural practices in a way that deviates from our norms, it can not be accepted. If Bihu were to be altered into 'Miya Bihu', it would not be accepted by the Assamese people," Sarma said in the video.
Published 01 September 2024, 13:53 IST