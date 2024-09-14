Mobile net to be suspended in Assam on Sunday for govt recruitment exam

Guwahati: The Assam government on Saturday ordered suspension of mobile internet services across the state for three-and-half hours from 10 am on September 15 during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts.

Voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will remain functional, a notification said.

The notification, signed by Ajay Tewari, additional chief secretary, Home and Political department, said it has been issued “in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent public examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety”.