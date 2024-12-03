Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Big cats and monsoon mysteries

Big cats and monsoon mysteries

The recent tiger count in the forest, we were told, was 149. But that day, all 149 tigers seemed to be on staycation in the deepest hideouts of the forest.
Aruna Parandhama
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 18:40 IST
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 18:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middlenagarhole tiger reserve

Follow us on :

Follow Us