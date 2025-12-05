Today's Horoscope – January 2, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 January 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
You may want to stay in the background today. The moon brings cheer. Travel plans need working out. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Cash flow is good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life.
Lucky colour: Olive
Lucky number: 5
April 21 - May 21
The moon makes you moody and emotionally brittle. All matters pertaining to finance are highlighted today. You've done a really good job of hearing all the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. You are too trusting and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach.
Lucky colour: Peach
Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Self-control and self-transformation are helpful. Control of others does not bring you safety, success or satisfaction. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. You've sorted out so much in your life recently; have fun with friends and accept new social offers.
Lucky colour: Lemon
Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck.
Lucky colour: Red
Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You will be uncertain of your feelings. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on their own. Use today to think things through. Your high energy, original ideas and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Lucky colour: Coffee
Lucky number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.
Lucky colour: Turquoise
Lucky number: 7
October 23 - November 21
What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today, so stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 9
November 22 - December 21
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically; using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation.
Lucky colour: Pearl
Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner, who seems to be in a confrontational mode.
Lucky colour: Green
Lucky number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind. You feel you can compete well with others and attempt new things.
Lucky colour: Peach
Lucky number: 5
February 20 - March 20
You could develop and gain a deeper understanding of yourself. An involvement in charitable organisations is possible. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today.
Lucky colour: Blue
Lucky number: 3
Amara Ramdev